Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Josh A. Wetzel Sells 2,003 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $22,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULCC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,523. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -21.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.