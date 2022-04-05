Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.11) to GBX 850 ($11.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.80) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 680.15. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 574 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £380.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.