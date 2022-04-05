Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $119,399.38

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $119,399.38 and approximately $1,349.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.56 or 0.07487942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.14 or 1.00269928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,484,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,844 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

