FUZE Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $73,222.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $44,121.01 and approximately $73,222.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $58.45 or 0.00124608 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.