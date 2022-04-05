FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Issued By National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter.
