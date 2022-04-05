FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.17.

CABGY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.