FY2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
