FY2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

