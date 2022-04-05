FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telenor ASA Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telenor ASA in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.