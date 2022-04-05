FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $617.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.