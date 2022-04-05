FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

