Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Gaia stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
