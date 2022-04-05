Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

