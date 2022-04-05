Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.10.

GAU stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

