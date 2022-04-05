Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,801 shares of company stock worth $1,951,777 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

