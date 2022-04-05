Gary R. Maharaj Sells 4,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SRDX stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 46,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,393. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.81 million, a PE ratio of 358.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Surmodics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.