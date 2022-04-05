GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($47.80).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €37.89 ($41.64) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

