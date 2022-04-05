Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $315.43

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $315.43, but opened at $325.89. Generac shares last traded at $322.41, with a volume of 12,890 shares changing hands.
GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
