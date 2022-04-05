Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $315.43

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $315.43, but opened at $325.89. Generac shares last traded at $322.41, with a volume of 12,890 shares changing hands.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

