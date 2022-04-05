Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 1,263,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $850.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

