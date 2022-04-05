Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 927,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,916. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $72,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

