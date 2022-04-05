Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON GEN opened at GBX 502 ($6.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.18. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

