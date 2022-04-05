GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 3.3%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.17. 3,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $978.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

