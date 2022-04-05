Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to announce $39.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.67 million to $39.90 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $162.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

