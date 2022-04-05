GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

