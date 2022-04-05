Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £65.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.86. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.74).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

