Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 500.10 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.