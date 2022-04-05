GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,200.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.74), with a volume of 6855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252.50 ($16.43).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. GlobalData’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.56), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($20,413,114.75).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

