Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.98

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 14067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gogo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

