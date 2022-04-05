Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.98

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 14067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gogo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
