Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

