Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. 9,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 23.83 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.75 million and a PE ratio of -24.68.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.