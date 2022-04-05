Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,180,804 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

