Govi Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $256,972.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.59 or 0.99857243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,355,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

