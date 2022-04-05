Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.68. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 52,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $603.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

