Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $23.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 2,006,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

