Graypoint LLC Acquires 3,415 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

