Graypoint LLC Sells 103 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,016.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,939.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,895.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

