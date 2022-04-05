Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
