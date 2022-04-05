Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $$8.35 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

