Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

