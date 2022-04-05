Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Clarus Securities

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.