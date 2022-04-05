Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $756,671.51 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 591,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.