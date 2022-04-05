Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,867 shares.The stock last traded at $164.06 and had previously closed at $164.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

