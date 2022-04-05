GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:GSRMU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

