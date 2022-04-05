Guess’ (GES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guess’ (NYSE: GES):

4/4/2022 – Guess’ was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Guess’ was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Guess’ had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Guess’ was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/11/2022 – Guess’ had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Guess’ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have underperformed the industry in the past year. The pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the company’s operations. Although third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues increased year over year, the company continued to witness challenges related to lower store traffic as well as capacity restrictions. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects revenues to be down mid-single digits from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them.”

Shares of GES opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Get Guess' Inc alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.