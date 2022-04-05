Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Guess’ worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

