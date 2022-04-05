GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.87.

NYSE GXO opened at $68.47 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,982,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

