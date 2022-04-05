Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $341.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.14.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.