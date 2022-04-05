Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €179.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €179.00 ($196.70) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €177.75 ($195.33).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €150.15 ($165.00) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €160.83 and a 200 day moving average of €161.23.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

