Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $965.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

