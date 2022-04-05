Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

HAYN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $46.81 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

