Head-To-Head Analysis: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 902.70 -$17.35 million ($0.67) -8.81

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -76.60% -30.22% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.62% -66.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenaya Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.47%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.69%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

