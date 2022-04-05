Head to Head Comparison: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veracyte and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 7 0 2.75 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veracyte presently has a consensus price target of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Veracyte.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -34.42% -3.49% -3.27% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $219.51 million 9.58 -$75.56 million ($1.14) -25.89 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.26 N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Veracyte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis. It is also developing Percepta Genomic Atlas to help inform lung cancer treatment decisions; Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. Veracyte, Inc. has technology licensing and collaboration arrangements with Johnson & Johnson; Acerta Pharma; and CareDx. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

